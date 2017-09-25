Ethiopia: Industrialization Laid On Firm Green Foundation

Ethiopia has plenty of trans-boundary and boundary rivers that could generate up to 45,000 MW of energy. It has also ample wind, solar and geothermal energy sources which could add significantly into the national green energy mix.

The Nile River, the longest river in the world, originates from the Ethiopian highlands. The Danakil Depression which is found in northern part of the Afar Triangle is one of the hottest areas in the planet. Both presents to the country and beyond huge energy potentials. So, all source of energy would have huge contribution to Ethiopia's green energy development. The renewable energy that could be utilized from the aforementioned sources will have positive impact on the Climate Resilient Green Economic endeavors of the county.

The country's renewable energy potential is still untapped. Taking this into consideration, the Ethiopian government has devised feasible policy that can help the country harness renewable energy sources. The nation has started generating 2,321 MW energy from Ashegoda wind farm, Adama I and II wind farm, Gibe III and Fincha Amertinshe energy sources.

Amid efforts of realizing the green economic policy, the country is tirelessly working to lower the current 1.8 tones of greenhouse gas emission to zero by 2025.

The Ethiopian government's green economic policy also promotes emission reduction and green energy use. The policy has been targeted at improving crop and livestock production practices. It also envisions to protect and re-establish forests for their economic and ecosystem contributions. The green economic policy aims at sustaining food security and increasing farmer's income. Moreover, expanding electricity generation from renewable energy sources for domestic and regional markets and leapfrogging to modern and energy-efficient technologies in transport and industrial sectors can support the nation's ambition in ensuring the green economy. Hence, rural electrification across the country is the government's major focus in the coming years.

Ethiopia has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world aligning its growth with the green economic policy. This would pave the way for the realization of the ambition of joining the middle income economies by 2025.

The current efforts tell us that the country is working to upgrade the current 85 k/h/y individual electric consumption to 1,269 k/h/y by the end of the Second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTPII).

Furthermore, the nation is diligently working to generate 254 MW from Genale Dawa III, 50 MW from Repi landfill power, and 70 MW from Aleto Langano. Besides, upon completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and other projects, the existing generation capacity will be increased to 10,000 MW. By the conclusion of the GTP II, the country would be generating 17,000 MW renewable energy.

Currently, some 5,554 towns have been connected to electricity in the country. During the completion of GTP II (2015-2020), using local, private investment and international cooperation, the plan is to connect a total of 10,205 towns to the national grid, raising the current 54 percent rural access to electricity to 90 percent by 2025. In addition to this, more Ethiopian villages will be provided with renewable energy

To sum up, Ethiopia has been endeavoring to achieve green economy based industrialization. When the renewable energy projects under construction come to completion, Ethiopia would be the powerhouse of Africa. Most East African countries would benefit from the enormous renewable energy pool of the nation. Countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, Djibouti, South Sudan and Sudan have huge opportunity to be provided with clean, renewable and affordable energy. In return, Ethiopia will have ample opportunity to maximize its foreign currency earnings which will support to finance other mega projects.