South Africa: Five Nabbed for Drugs, Firearms Possession

The Hawks have arrested five suspects who are part of an organised syndicate for dealing in drugs and possession of illegal firearms.

The five -a German citizens, two South Africans and a Malawian- were arrested in a farm in Touwsriver and a house in Hout Bay, Cape Town following an intelligence led search and seizure operation on Friday.

"The search uncovered a suspected clandestine drug production laboratory with hydroponic cannabis, dagga plants, cocaine, Lysergic acid diethylamide , Methylenedioxyamphetanine (MDA) commonly known as ecstasy tablets as well as equipment," Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.

The value is yet to be determined. The police also found two hunting rifles, a hand gun and ammunition. These will subjected to forensic examination to determine whether they were involved in the commission of crime.

Ramovha said the five are expected to appear before the Wynberg and De doorns Magistrate's Courts respectively on Tuesday to face charges related to drug dealing and illegal possession of firearms.