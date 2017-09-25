Ethiopia: Bureau Hails College-Industry Cooperative Training Linkage Despite Setbacks

Addis Ababa Technical, Vocational, Educational and Training (TVET) Bureau has lauded the achievements of cooperative training schemes being provided by TVET Colleges and Industries.

Addis Ababa TVET Bureau, Communication Coordinator Yosef Tefera told The Ethiopian Herald that TVET Colleges has been offering problem-solving trainings in collaboration with more than 100 industries and 15 enterprises.

"Challenges are still manifest on cooperative training and the Bureau has been working to strengthening the TVET and Industries linkage by undertaking various mechanisms. So far, the joint venture training provision is going in a smooth track," he added

TVETs should offer updated and skill enhancing trainings to the youth who could be a driving force to ensure the nation's ambition of realizing industrialization.

For her part, Tegbareid Polytechnic College Industry Extension Vice Dean Dagmawit Girma indicated that the College has offered technical and vocational trainings for 6,122 trainees who could fill the human power gap of the industrial sector. And trainees have also been made to get practical skills in cooperation with pertinent bodies.

"We are working to empower the youth in particular with various trainings so as to improve their livelihood. In this regard, 98 percent of them have passed the Occupational Competence Certification."

She added that the perception of trainees towards TVET is improving due to the persistent awareness creation schemes launched in collaboration with pertinent stakeholders.

Nifas Silk Polytechnic College Dean Meles Yigzaw for his part said the College has provided training for 3,600 people on various training schemes and gave industrial extension services for 4,000 enterprises found at nearby areas.

According to him, the perceptions of industries towards cooperative training and lack of willingness of industries to receive students for internship were among the challenges facing the college.

Entoto Polytechnic College Dean Mulu Atsibiha also said the College has beefed up its enrollment more than ever before.

"The College has planned to enroll 1,500 trainees in the last academic year and from these 1,399 trainees have been secured. As far as regular trainees are concerned, the College has offered training to 2,255 people."

According to her, since the sector is capital intensive, the College could not avail trainees with new machines and Technologies.

But the College is working to address the problem working with FDRE Metals And Engineering Corporation (METEC), she noted.

Mulu pointed out that unwillingness of star hotels in offering internship placement to students is the challenge the college is facing.

The College offers 30 percent theoretical training at the class, whereas the practical one which is 70 percent is expected on cooperative training. The challenge should be solved with discussions and the college is working on it, she emphasized.

The Ministry of Education has understood that TVET Colleges could play pivotal role in creating competent and self-reliant citizens that could contribute to the national development. Thus, it has been working with State Bureaus to enhance their capacities. If the necessary attention is given for them, they will continue producing skilled human power that would be an engine in the effort of fighting poverty, and realizing the nation's ambition of transforming from agriculture-led to industrialization led economy.