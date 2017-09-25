25 September 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: 18 Kavango Teachers Implicated in N$11m Scam

INVESTIGATING the case of a Rundu-based education ministry accountant accused of embezzling funds could take at least another four months.

The ministry handed the case, involving more than N$11 million, to the police last month.

The accountant, whose identity is known but cannot be made public until after she has appeared in court, is suspected of making illegal payments into a number of teachers' bank accounts without authorisation, by using colleagues' passwords between 2013 and 2016.

Eighteen teachers from schools in the Kavango East and West regions are believed to be involved.

Kavango East police crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Bob Kanyetu said the ministry handed the case to them on 22 August and it could take at least four months to complete.

"It is best to finish the investigation first before you make any arrests," Kanyetu told Nampa over the weekend.

He said officers would be sent to Windhoek today to look into the bank accounts of the suspects to get an idea of how the money was distributed.

The investigation will also consider whether the implicated teachers still had money in their bank accounts or whether assets were acquired, in order for the ministry to establish whether it can recover the money. - Nampa

