THE government splashed N$1,2 billion between 2013 and 2016 to, among others, upgrade State House, improve presidential accommodation across the country and to fund secretive national intelligence projects.

Updated details of these projects are included in the 2016 audit report of the Office of the President produced by auditor general Junias Kandjeke.

The report tabled in the National Assembly last week comes after The Namibian reported this month that government spent over N$40 million to renovate a section in the State House that accommodates the President and other officials.

In the report, Kandjeke partly confirms this figure when he looked at three projects worth N$1,6 billion in the President's budget.

The N$1,6 billion includes N$1,5 billion for "state security infrastructure" for "construction, renovation and furnishing of accommodation facilities in the regions to accommodate the President and his entourage while on official visits".

"The main components of this project are the acquisition of accommodation facilities and equipment, and it will benefit the state, policy and decision makers," the budget document said.

The targeted regions for State House construction or renovation projects included Khomas, Erongo, //Karas, Hardap, Otjozondjupa, Oshana, Omusati, Oshikoto "and abroad".

State House, however, said the plan to construct presidential accommodation facilities abroad was never implemented.

The other N$36 million was for the construction of former President Hifikepunye Pohamba's retirement mansion and N$30 million for State House renovations in Windhoek.

Kandjeke said N$10 million was spent in 2016 for State House renovations while the balance of N$20 million was to be spent between 2017 and 2018.

As The Namibian reported two weeks ago, the N$30 million figure is expected to increase to over N$40 million.

Kandjeke's report pointed out that government had paid N$1,1 billion of the N$1,6 billion for state security infrastructure between 2013 and 2015.

There is no information about the companies that received the N$1,6 billion tenders.

President Hage Geingob took over as head of state on 21 March 2015 when a big chunk of the money had already been paid out.

It was, however, under Geingob's watch that government spent N$150 million in 2016 on state security projects.

Sources close to Geingob said the head of state told his officials to avoid unnecessary spending.

The permanent secretary to the President, Samuel /Goagoseb, told The Namibian last week that the N$1,1 billion spent on state security projects includes the N$40 million for renovating the Oshakati presidential guest house and the construction of houses to accommodate officials who travel with the head of state.

/Goagoseb also said government paid N$25 million to renovate the Swakopmund guest house and to build staff accommodation.

Other projects, /Goagoseb said, were the improvements made at the Namibia Central Intelligence Service offices as well as the security systems upgrading and other expenses.

Although Kandjeke told The Namibian last week that N$32 million was spent on the construction of a residence by 31 March 2015 and an additional N$3 million was spent on the same project last year, he could not say whose house it was.

/Goagoseb, however, said the money was used to build Pohamba's retirement home and for minor renovations at the State House presidential palace.

The Namibian reported two weeks ago that Geingob and his family have not been staying at State House for almost two years because of "personal reasons".

People close to Geingob said the President confirmed to his officials two weeks ago after the publication of the article that the story of him moving out of the presidential palace because of personal reasons was correct.

/Goagoseb declined to comment on that issue but said government assessed the condition of the presidential palace and agreed to upgrade it since the building is over 10 years-old.

He further said the renovations could not be done because there was no money.

The North Korean state-owned company, Mansudae Overseas Projects, the firm that was slapped with sanctions by the United Nations following North Korea's nuclear tests, renovated State House.

The tender was taken over by Chinese company Qingdao Construction because of the sanctions.

THE IRONY

Meanwhile, the auditor general also grilled administrators at State House for failing to keep performance agreements.

"During the financial year under review, the office (permanent secretary) did not prepare an annual plan, and as a result, staff members did not sign performance agreements. Quarterly reviews were also not performed to ascertain whether set objectives were met," the auditor general said.

These findings are an irony since Geingob has been on the forefront of introducing performance agreements with government officials.

Kandjeke also found that the Presidency underspent on its budget by N$28 million from 2015 to 2016.

The auditor general was also not impressed on why the Presidency did not provide them with documents relating to two bank accounts opened for the San development programme. - shinovene@namibian.com.na