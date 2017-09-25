25 September 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Dangerous Suspect Escapes At Awalvis

By Adam Hartman

A TRIAL-AWAITING robbery and illegal gun carrier suspect escaped from the holding cells at the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Andreas Victor Kaushi (32) ran away while he was being escorted from the court holding cells to the police van.

"We are still investigating how he managed to do that," a police source told The Namibian yesterday.

"All we know is that he is dangerous and no one should take chances with him or approach him. They should just call the police."

Kaushi is on trial with three other suspects in an armed robbery case in which they held Chinese builders at gunpoint while collecting their wages at a building site near Afrodite Beach in March.

He is also being charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Kaushi is from Oshikolongondjo Village, Oshana region. He is currently resident at Walvis Bay, but he regularly visits Swakopmund.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts call can call deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu or sergeant Haufiku at 081 219 4573, or detective sergeant Shitima at 081 304 9064 or report to any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, 13 drunk drivers were arrested in a traffic operation at Walvis Bay over the weekend.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said yesterday that from 21h00 on Friday night to 06h00 on Saturday morning, eight drivers were arrested at the harbour town, while for the same period on Saturday night to Sunday morning five drivers were arrested.

They are all expected to plead in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court today.

"The aim of the exercise was to reduce road accidents, and similar operations will continue throughout the region and drivers are hereby warned not to drive whilst under the influence of alcohol, to avoid being arrested," Iikuyu warned.

Namibia

