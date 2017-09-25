Namibia: SOE Retrenchments Can Be Avoided - Angula

SWAPO information secretary Helmut Angula yesterday said retrenchments at state-owned enterprises can be avoided if effective governance measures are put in place.

He said this at a public lecture, organised by the Windhoek Observer weekly newspaper, under the theme 'Swapo Party congress 2017', where he spoke about the important role of SOEs and the impact of retrenchments.

Angula said SOEs were set up to create employment, to downsize the civil service, to reduce fiscal deficits, and to improve efficiency and service delivery.

He said the values upon which many SOEs were founded no longer existed because those in positions of power were only concerned with "comparing their salaries and bonuses with [those of] private companies", while the entities they were leading were failing.

There are about 67 state-owned enterprises in Namibia, with 18 of those listed as commercial SOEs, which were supposed to be making profits and contribute to the state's revenue generation.

Out of the 18 listed under the commercial portfolio, only five SOEs have been recorded to have made profits, while the rest are heavily dependent on government bailouts for survival. Some of the SOEs dependent on bailouts are the Namibia Airports Company, Air Namibia, the Roads Contractor Company (RCC) and TransNamib.

Other parastatals which are not profit-driven, listed as non-commercial public entities, also depend on government funds for survival, and are hobbled by poor governance and corruption.

Recently, the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Bank was closed over alleged financial mismanagement. More than 200 workers lost their jobs following the closure of the bank.

Angula, however, condemned the closure of the SME Bank and the continuous retrenchment of workers at several SOEs, such as the RCC, TransNamib and others, saying those calling for the closure of SOEs don't understand the purpose of "their formation, which is creating jobs for the people".

"When you close them, it means you are no longer creating jobs but taking them away from the people. SOEs are not only supposed to create employment, they are supposed to sustain such employment," he stated.

He said if retrenchments are to be considered for the greater good of the institutions in question, then those who were employed last should be retrenched first, leaving those with experience to take the institution forward.

"It is unfortunate and regrettable that some political leaders, as well as managers and directors, have become trigger-happy to dismiss workers without due regard to the prevailing economic and social circumstances. They appear to have lost sight of the original intent of why SOEs were created," he said.

Angula's lecture was followed by a lot of criticism from those in attendance, who demanded to know why SOE governance issues were not addressed when he was in Cabinet.

He responded by saying that Cabinet was a collective decision-making platform, where good proposals were sometimes abandoned because of a lack of support.

"I can bring up a proposal or a good paper, but if the majority does not support it, it would be self-defeating to walk out and say 'if you don't support my proposal, then I am going out of Cabinet," he said. Angula was also accused of using the platform to campaign for Swapo's vice president position at the November congress, a claim he denied and labelled a rumour.

The organiser of the event, Lazarus Jacobs, also denied the campaigning claims, saying the platform was created to discuss national issues "that we think should form part of the discussion at the congress". He added that the discussions will continue even after November's congress.

"Campaigning for who? Those are rumours, and people will always talk. This is a platform we started last year, even before the congress. If we want to campaign for someone, we will do it publicly," said Jacobs.