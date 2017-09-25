Sudan: Meeting of Executive Committee of DICO Launched in Khartoum

Khartoum — The 62 meeting of the executive committee of the Desert Locust Control Organization For Eastern Africa (DLCO-EA) has started today at hotel of Grand Holiday Villa Khartoum, Sudan, with the participation of the directors of the plants protection in Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Djibouti in the presence of Dr. Alla'a Eddin Mohamed El Sayed, the Regional Director of Desert Locust Organization, Khartoum Office.

The Director of Plants Protection Administration of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, Dr. Khedir Jebriel, noted to SUNA the importance of holding the meeting in Sudan to determine the position of the pests and the budget, pointing out that the executive meeting held today in Khartoum is a preliminary one for the meeting of the Ministerial Council of Ministers of Agriculture in the countries participating in this meeting, which will be hosted by Khartoum on the 27th of current month to discuss how to control the Desert Locust.

He said that the directors have provided their countries reports in order to be presented before the ministerial council as the highest organ of the organization which memberships consist of the agriculture ministers of the these countries, and is responsible for designing the organization's executive policies.

The Regional Director of the ( DLCO-EA ), Khartoum office, pointed to SUNA that the executive meeting started today will continue for three days, during which the reports discussed will be submitted to the agriculture ministers of organization's member countries.

He added that one of the organization's objectives is to include some new pest in the combating program, indicating that the organization cooperate with the member countries by providing combating airplanes.

He pointed that the organization was founded in the year 1962 and is concerned with the combating of desert locusts, starlings, tsetse flies and other pests.