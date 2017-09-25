Sudan: Industry Minister of State Meets Czech Deputy Foreign Minister

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Industry, Dr. Abdu Daoud Sulieman, has welcomed the Czech investments and investors to invest in all prospective sectors in the Sudan, such as spinning and weaving sector, the construction of power plants, water, irrigation pumps, the pharmaceutical industry and food industries.

This came during his meeting Sunday, with Czech Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Martin Tlapa accompanied by a number of Czech businessmen, investors, where the State Minister has reviewed investment opportunities available in Sudan, stressing that the Sudan enjoys substantial natural agricultural, mining and animal resources, and the infrastructure is represented in the availability of water, electricity, roads and internal and external promising consumer markets, adding that the ministry plans to achieve value added from these resources by converting them to final or semifinal industrial products.

He stressed that he would provide all the necessary facilitations and support, and to remove all the obstacles the face the Czech investment I n he Sudan, expressing pleasure over the visit of the Czech senior official to the country.

The Czech Deputy Foreign Minister has stressed that the target of this visit is to strengthen and promote bilateral economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries in all domains, he indicated his countries desire to invest and support the Sudan in the field of capacity building and the transfer of modern technologies.