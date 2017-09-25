Sudan: Foreign Ministry Calls On UN to Support Efforts for Rehabilitation of Dispute-Affected Areas

New York — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem, has met with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, on the sidelines of his participation in the 27th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Ambassador Al-Naeem has assured the UN official about the keenness of Sudan President and leadership to realize peace and stability in Darfur.

He said that work is progressing in several axes, including the weapons' collection axis, for achieving security, development and peace in Darfur.

He explained that the state is exerting great efforts to make weapons confined to the possession of the regular forces, referring to the visit paid by the President of the Republic to South and West Darfur State.

The Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry pointed out that priority is being exerted to provide development and social services for the returnees to integrate them in community.

He affirmed the concern with the political process in accordance with the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, indicating that efforts are being exerted to attract the non-signatory parties to join the peace process.

He asserted that the state's concern with the American initiative for humanitarian aid in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

Ambassador Al-Naeem has pointed to the assistance being extended by Sudan to South Sudan State to help surpassing the humanitarian crisis there, referring to Sudan hosting of big numbers of refugees and the resulting pressures on services, especially that the international community is providing Sudan with only 20% of the requirements in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry has called on the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator to visit Sudan as soon as possible to be informed on real situation and to extend the required support to Sudan.

He also called on the United Nations to support the efforts of Sudan government for rehabilitation of the dispute-affected areas.