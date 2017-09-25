Sudan: General Directorate of Nuclear Generation Meets IAEA

Khartoum — A delegation from the General Directorate of Nuclear Generation, of the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, met in Vienna with officials of the technical projects of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The meeting attended by the Director General of the Sudanese Atomic Energy Commission and the Secretary General of the National Radiological and Nuclear Control Agency.

The meeting has discussed the progress of the preparations of the Sudanese nuclear project and prospects for technical cooperation between Sudan and the (IAEA), during which the experts have praised Sudan's efforts in its nuclear project.

Engineer Nassir Ahmed al-Moustafa, the Director of the General Directorate for Atomic Generation, has lauded the technical support being provided by the (IAEA) to the Sudan, which has contributed in the establishment of road map towards the construction of the first plant for the atomic generation complying with the standers of the (IAEA) for the peaceful use of the atomic energy.

He added that Sudan is progressing well in capacity building of manpower, the governing of technical institutions, and the legal and legislative frameworks that enable it to meet the standards of the (IAEA).