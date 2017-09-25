Sudan: Prof. Ghandour - Govt Aspires for Effective Role of UN

New York — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, pointed out that Sudan is looking forward for an effective role to be played by the United Nations through which response can be given to the reform at the Security Council, implementation of the development and combating the politicization of justice, affirming Sudan commitment to principle of international pluralism toward achieving the ultimate goal of the UN Charter for realizing and maintaining peace and security.

In his address Saturday evening to the high-level debate, within framework of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Minister asserted that Sudan is exerting considerable efforts for realizing peace and solving dispute via dialogue, indicating that these efforts have culminated in the issuance of the national dialogue document and formation of an inclusive national dialogue government which has included all the political components and peace-signatory movements.

Prof. Ghandour has reiterated Sudan keenness to attract all parties and movements to join the peace and dialogue process, referring to decision of the President of the Republic extending the cease-fire.

He pointed to the progress achieved in the peace and stability axes and the start of implementation of the UNAMID exit project in compliance with the strategy which has been ratified by the Security Council.

The Foreign Minister has underscored the necessity of the collection of weapons and reconciliation between tribes for boosting the peace process in Darfur.

He explained Sudan stance concerning the International Criminal Court which is coping with the position of the African Union that regards this court as a misuse of international justice.

He said in his statement that Sudan is hosting big numbers of refugees from neighboring countries and the region, stressing that Sudan is continuing efforts to help solving the humanitarian crisis that has resulted from the dispute in South Sudan.

Prof. Ghandour affirmed that Sudan has completed all the requirements for writing off its debts and getting support from the international community.

He renewed asserted Sudan stance on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and getting rid of mass destruction weapons.

He also affirmed Sudan firm stand regarding the Palestinian question and the rights of the Palestinian people's right as well as the support of Sudan to the constitutional legitimacy in Yemen.

He also asserted the importance of political solution in Syria and enhancing the stability in Yemen, pointing to stance of Sudan for guaranteeing success of the initiative to realize security and stability in Libya to ensure its unity.