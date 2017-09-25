24 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Vice President Attends First Stage of Collecting Unauthorized Weapons in West Kordufan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al Fula, West Kordufan — The Vice President who is currently attending the first stage of collection of unauthorized weapons, said firearms have been used in all woes and that they were undermining the national security in as many ways.

Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman, the Vice President said the decision to collect unauthorized firearms was one of the most serious decisions the government has taken as those weapons are used in looting, smuggling of drugs, assaults, aggressions and human trafficking operations.

The vice president toured an exhibition of firearms collected in the first stage of the campaign in West Kordufan state and which showed over 6000 pieces of firearms. This was the voluntary stage of collection of unauthorized firearms.

The vice president said the forceful collection will be launched in coming October.

The vice president wondered why the ethnic community of the Messiriah are killing each other, urging the people to denude the warmonger and to call for social cohesion, good deeds and lofty actions in the interest of their community.

He said the government is fully capable of protecting the borderlines of the country saying the popular defense forces could still play good roles in the community.

He said the government stands ready to integrate the elements of the popular Defense forces in the regular national army.

Sudan

Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Travel From 8 Countries

"Our government's first duty is to its people, to our citizens -- to serve their needs, to ensure their safety, to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.