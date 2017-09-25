Sudan: Vice President Attends First Stage of Collecting Unauthorized Weapons in West Kordufan

Al Fula, West Kordufan — The Vice President who is currently attending the first stage of collection of unauthorized weapons, said firearms have been used in all woes and that they were undermining the national security in as many ways.

Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman, the Vice President said the decision to collect unauthorized firearms was one of the most serious decisions the government has taken as those weapons are used in looting, smuggling of drugs, assaults, aggressions and human trafficking operations.

The vice president toured an exhibition of firearms collected in the first stage of the campaign in West Kordufan state and which showed over 6000 pieces of firearms. This was the voluntary stage of collection of unauthorized firearms.

The vice president said the forceful collection will be launched in coming October.

The vice president wondered why the ethnic community of the Messiriah are killing each other, urging the people to denude the warmonger and to call for social cohesion, good deeds and lofty actions in the interest of their community.

He said the government is fully capable of protecting the borderlines of the country saying the popular defense forces could still play good roles in the community.

He said the government stands ready to integrate the elements of the popular Defense forces in the regular national army.