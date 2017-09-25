Ethiopia: With Great Business Opportunity Comes Great Social Responsibility

With the Ethiopian private sector flourishing and creating unrestricted wealth in the last two decades, following a policy shift from a command to a free market economy, stakeholders underscore the need to put a well organized system in place to enable the business community discharge its social responsibility.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) nowadays is considered as part and parcel of any business as the Triple Bottom Line framework also states that business value is measured based on social, environmental and financial performance.

CSR deals with the intent of working to generate income while simultaneously contributing to sustainability of the environment and host community. Not only that, it is also vital for business success.

As the survival of a business is highly dependent on the effective performance of its CSR, it is impossible to separate those three entities and hope to become a success in business, Eyesuswork Zafu, Board Chairman of United Insurance S.C tells The Ethiopian Herald.

The Ethiopian private sector currently comprises more than a million registered business owners. Eyesuswork, who have been presenting papers on CSR for more than 20 years, says the sector has the culture of extending its supports to compatriots in need of humanitarian assistance at times of natural and man-made disasters such as deadly floods and drought.

However, the effort has not been pulled together in an organized manner. It is also not known to the public that the private sector has been involved in humanitarian assistance as organizations are requested via written memos and they respond with whatever they can. The media may not know about it at all too.

Nevertheless, in recent times the business community comes to understand the importance of pulling resources together to sustainably support citizens in need. The idea of establishing a central fund for Ethiopian Corporate Social Responsibility was conceived with the repatriation of Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia.

"It was a shocking news to hear an excess of 50,000 citizens would be forced to return to Ethiopia, if we can imagine the social chaos it can create. These people need food, shelter, medical services, and in the long run, jobs. It is obvious that the country is not in a position to handle the situation. So we believe there must be an organized central fund that can be directed to those in need at a time of emergency," he says.

However, says Eyesuswork, the initiative was triggered by these emergency occurrences, the situation in today's Ethiopia concerns us all and unless we join hands to maintain peace, law and order, things could go out of control very easily. "Therefore, it is highly recommended that the private sector makes itself ready to shoulder social responsibility in helping the community adjust to the situation," asserts Eyesuswork.

The notion of CSR is not a new thing. It is rather a concept accepted by the business community at a global level as businesses grow well and reach a certain climax, businessmen start to think about social responsibility since life is not only about making money, says Solomon Afework, President of the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectorial Associations (ECCSA) speaking to The Ethiopian Herald.

"The issue of CSR is also about creating a community that respects ethical business operation and a business that runs without harming the will and interest of the community. On the other hand, the country continuously survives a variety of challenges now and then," notes Solomon.

There is a gigantic exodus through illegal routes to Middle East and European countries due to economic conditions at home. Therefore, the business community should gear up and pull its separate contributions together to form a certain form of meaningful support to the victims, according to Solomon.

Henceforth, adds Solomon, it is quite important to form a central fund by which members of the ECCSA can inject a periodic contribution from their revenues. "The fund is expected to be helpful in case of emergencies as well as planned long-term programs that could help solve social crises" Solomon underscores.

The initiative of the chamber in creating a social responsibility fund should comply to existing problems and the development plans of the country, says Solomon, adding; "in order to do so, the issues of green development, fair distribution of resources, as well as the promotion of innovations would be duly considered to be included in the plan of the private sector."

Ethiopians by tradition have the value of helping the needy, yet the idea of CSR is not well understood, says Awol Shifa, Members' Affairs Directorate Director at the Chamber. So, if we can organize the existing good values and merge it with the notion of CSR, the private sector could do a lot in helping out its host community and contributing to easing the multifaceted developmental challenges, he notes.

The Ethiopian private sector can only survive in an environment where fair distribution of resources prevails, argues Awol. "In a world where majority of planet's wealth is controlled by only five percent of the population, the proper practice of CSR would help to at least maintain a healthy balance. Hence, for the business world, undertaking its social responsibility is more of a matter of survival than a deed of charity. That's why businessmen can't ignore social responsibility," he notes.