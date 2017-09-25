Burundian Justice Job is Commendable, Says Burundi President

The opening of the 2017-2018 Judicial year this Friday 22nd Septembercoincides with a UN report which points an accusing finger at the Burundian justice. The president of Burundi says what the justice system is going through is linked to a political situation.

President Pierre Nkurunziza says there are some people whose aim is to tarnishthe image of Burundi. He says what the judicial institution is currently experiencing is connected to the political situation. "You know that there aresome people who attempted to overthrow the elected government since 2015.From that time, different institutions were disrupted namely the army, police and intelligence services.

Currently, it is the turn of justice. Stand firm," President Nkurunziza told workers of justice section Burundi Head of State encourages all workers of the justice department toremain united and do well their job: "To all the judges, I recognise your hardwork. It's praise worthy.

You have to stay focused and remain united". Inrecognition of their good deeds, the President rewarded 14 workers whod is tinguished themselves last year. Sylvestre Nyandwi, Director of Public Prosecutions, appeals to everyone to bepatriotic and trust justice: "Every Burundian should love their country and trustBurundian justice. The international justice is not the best as some think.

If thereis a complaint, one should contact the Burundian justice".He added that since long time ago, Burundi has had judicial institutions and theywere respected. Minister of Justice, Aimée Laurentine Kanyana ,urges her colleagues to respondto those who are complaining about their job by excelling at what they do: "Let's prove to those who think there is no justice in Burundi that they are wrong.We need to respond to them not by words, but by work, good work!" Mrs. Kanyana says she believes in Burundian judiciary and invites judges to work professionally and avoid mistakes: "You have no right to make mistakes. Maybe those who accuse us will base their claims on the little mistakes youmake.

Shun them and your accusers will find no way."The minister of justice says Burundian justice institution is well equipped withlaws and staff to ensure justice for all Burundians.