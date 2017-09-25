25 September 2017

Somalia: Suspected Al Shabaab Gunmen Carry Out Separate Killings

Security in Mogadishu (file photo).

A senior Somali military officer was gunned down in Mogadishu Sunday evening, security sources told the media.

Gunmen armed with pistols fatally shot General Abdullahi Mohamed Sheikh Qururuh and a bodyguard as the two men were walking home from a mosque in the Somali capital, witnesses said.

The attackers walked past General Qururuh and the bodyguard, then turned and shot them from behind, the sources quoted the witnesses as saying.

Both victims died on the spot.

Qururuh was a senior army officer at Somalia's command and control headquarters in Mogadishu. He served previously as deputy commander of logistics for the Somali army.

There no immediate claim of responsibility for the assassinations. Al-Shabab militants are believed to be involved in most such attacks on government officials.

One week ago a similar shooting in southern Mogadishu killed a senior Somali intelligence officer and his bodyguard.

The attackers in that case were in a vehicle that fired on Mohamud Moallim Hassan Qoley and his bodyguard in the capital's Dharkaynlay district. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for those killings.

