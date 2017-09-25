Somalia: Somali Parliament Urged to Reject Repressive Media Bill

Somali Scholar and veteran journalist, Abshir Mohamed Aden has called on the country's Federal Parliament not to endorse the contentious Media law presented by the Minister of Information, Eng Abdirahman Omar Osman Yariisow.

Aden said the independent media houses have expressed outrage over the passing of a contentious anti-media legislation that introduces strict media restrictions and heavy fines.

The MPs of the Federal Parliament have been asked not to pass the controversial bill, which was made without proper consultations with the independent media.

He called on the Parliamentary Committee for information to intervene in the issue, and change some articles violating the freedom of speech for the Somali journalists.