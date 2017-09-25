Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Killing 4 Puntland Soldiers in Attack

Photo: aljazeera

Security in Mogadishu (file photo).

Al shabaab, the Qaeda-linked Somalia-based militants claimed to have killed at least four Puntland state soldiers in an attack near Galgala mountains in Bari region.

The incident which took place late Sunday, has left two soldiers and a civilian, according to the local residents. Al-Shabab ambushed convoy travelling between Bosaso and Galgala.

Medical officials confirmed to Radio Shabelle that they had received five wounded soldiers, the bodies of two soldiers and one woman following the attack in Galgala hills.

The mountains which lies about 40 kilometers south of Bosaso, a regional commercial center had been a hotbed of Al shabaab for many years.

Al-Shabab militants said they carried out the attack, targeting a military vehicle carrying soldiers to the Puntland base in Galgala Highlands.