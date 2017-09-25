25 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Killing 4 Puntland Soldiers in Attack

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: aljazeera
Security in Mogadishu (file photo).

Al shabaab, the Qaeda-linked Somalia-based militants claimed to have killed at least four Puntland state soldiers in an attack near Galgala mountains in Bari region.

The incident which took place late Sunday, has left two soldiers and a civilian, according to the local residents. Al-Shabab ambushed convoy travelling between Bosaso and Galgala.

Medical officials confirmed to Radio Shabelle that they had received five wounded soldiers, the bodies of two soldiers and one woman following the attack in Galgala hills.

The mountains which lies about 40 kilometers south of Bosaso, a regional commercial center had been a hotbed of Al shabaab for many years.

Al-Shabab militants said they carried out the attack, targeting a military vehicle carrying soldiers to the Puntland base in Galgala Highlands.

More on This

Senior General Gunned Down in Mogadishu

A senior Somali military officer was gunned down in Mogadishu Sunday evening, security sources told VOA's Somali… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.