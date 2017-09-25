21 September 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Moe and Jica Sign Mathematical Understanding for Science and Technology Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kassahun Chanie

Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) jointly signed the five-year Mathematical Understanding for Science and Technology (MUST) project agreement to improve mathematics education in Ethiopia.

The agreement was signed by Berhanu Moreda, Acting Education State Minister and Ken Yamada, Chief Representative, JICA Ethiopia Office here yesterday.

The purpose of the Record of Discussions (R/D) is to establish a mutual agreement between the two parties to implement the project for MUST. This project will focus on establishing model schools that will serve two purposes; to be a Centre of Excellence in each region as well as a model for low-performing schools, raise the level of student's knowledge by improving teaching practices and adding remedial classes.

Through the MUST project, JICA experts and Ethiopian educators will work together to develop lesson support materials for students to enhance conceptual understanding and develop mathematical skills. After the trial period, the plan is to disseminate the support materials nation-wide.

The total number of model schools will range from 22 to 33 schools and will benefit students and teachers of grades one to eight. At this stage, the project will only focus on mathematics. However, JICA will consider advising science teachers. JICA finalized its three years "Capacity Development for Improving Learning Achievement in Mathematics and Science" (LAMS) project which was worked on building the capacity of science teachers for grade seven and eight.

Lesson support materials for students and teachers will first be drafted by Japanese experts and will then be re-drafted to fit into the Ethiopian context by Ethiopian educators. The MUST project has a five-year timeline with the projected end-date set for 2022.

Ethiopia

A Little About Debre Damo Monastery

Ethiopia is very marvelous country which is endowed with natural and manmade treasures. The country is the origin of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.