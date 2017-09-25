A 10-month old baby and 3-year-old child were among seven family members who were killed when their car crashed into a dam in Mapumulo, KwaZulu-Natal, IPSS Medical Rescue said on Monday.

Spokesperson Paul Herbst said the accident happened on Sunday.

Police search and rescue and its K9 unit, the Kwadukuza Fire Department and support services - conducted a dive operation to recover the bodies.

Six of the seven bodies were removed from the vehicle at a depth of approximately 5 meters, he said.

The seventh person was found outside of the vehicle.

In a separate incident on Sunday, two men were killed and four others were injured after their car crashed into a tree off the N4 between Moedville and Swartruggens outside of Rustenburg.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the bodies of a woman and 3-year-old child were found lying outside the vehicle.

Three other men and a second woman were found lying inside the vehicle.

Two men were declared dead on the scene.

One man was airlifted to hospital and the remaining three were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Source: News24