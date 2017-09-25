25 September 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Handball Cup - TKC, Fap Lift Trophies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Mosima

Both teams retained their Cup of Cameroon trophies in the women and men's categories during the finals played in Yaounde last weekend.

The Concorde Stadium of the University of Yaounde 1 NgoaEkele was in a festive mood last Saturday September 23, 2017. The event was the 54th edition of the handball Cup of Cameroon. Despite the heavy down pour in the capital city, handball lovers and fans turned out massively to support the players. Due to the rain the competition which was initially scheduled to kick off at 2:00 p.m. only began at 4:30 p.m.

In the women's competition pitted TKC Handball club of Yaounde against Dynamique of Bokito handball Club. It was a tight encounter that kept spectators on their feet shouting and cheering their players. TKC opened scores in the first minute and dominated with swift and accurate passes and powerful shooters like Manga Ambassa, Ewodo Louise Yvonne and Yuoh Yvette, among others. Dynamique of Bokito on their part fought hard benefiting from the talents of Mosy Solle, Nock à Mboussi, and Ebessa Estele Alvany, among others, with the intention of dethroning the cup holders, TKC. The teams went on recess on an 88 score margin. On resumption the game was equal as each side wanted to grab the trophy by all means. Less than one minute to the end of the game, the score line was 1515. TKC however benefited from a penalty following a foul play against one of their players. No 6 jersey player, Louisette Ngeh, scored the last goal that put TKC on top. At full time the scoreboard read 1615 in favour of TKC Handball Club of Yaounde.

In the men's competition, FAP Handball Club of Yaounde maintained their supremacy after beating MINUH Handball Club of Yaounde 19-16 in an encounter that ended on Sunday September 24, 2017. FAP dominated the encounter but met with strong resistance from MINUH. At half time FAP was leading on a 10-8 score margin. The second half was postponed to Sunday September 24, 2017 due to the absence of a functioning lighting system in the stadium. In the second half FAP emerged winner after beating MINUH 19-16.

Cameroon

Council Silences Journalists, Media Outlets

Cameroon's National Communication Council, the government media regulator, has suspended 30 journalists or radio and TV… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.