21 September 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Center Launches Project to Enhance Resilience in Forest Landscape

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Homa Mulisa

The World Agroforestry Centre (ICRAF) launched a new Provision of Adequate Tree Seed Portfolios (PATSPO) project that would enhance productivity and resilience of forest landscape restoration to strengthen Ethiopia's green development strategy.

The four year project is financed by the Norwegian government to be implemented by World Agroforestry Centre in full coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MEFCC) and the Ethiopian Environment, Forest Research Institute (EEFRI), revealed Dr. Kiros Meles, Country Representative of ICRAF at the project launching.

As Ethiopia has an ambitious plan of restoring 20 million hectares of degraded land, Adequate Tree Seed Portfolios project is expected to contribute a lot to the initiative, said Soren Moestrup, who works on the project.

"While a lot of tree planting is going on here in Ethiopia to restore degraded land and forest landscapes, there is a superior need of tree seeds that are genetically improved and adopted to the climatic situation of the country. If you don't get the right seed, it might die or not produce what you want to produce," he further noted.

The project will help Ethiopia to strengthening the existing tree seed organizations through providing research based information in relation to all aspects of seed procurement, noted Dr. Lars Graudal, Team Leader of Tree Productivity and Diversity at ICRAF Nairobi.

In his presentation, he further noted that it will also ensure forest restoration projects and tree planting actors to have high quality tree seed thereby strengthening nation's climate resilient green economy strategy.

Dr. Minasie Gashaw, Advisor to the State Minister at MEFCC for his part expressed his belief that this project, being the first of its kind in the country would strength the country's afforestation and reforestation efforts with the provision of access to quality tree seeds. "Our ministry would do its part with the stipulation of policy and strategic frameworks to successfully implement the project," he added.

Ethiopia

A Little About Debre Damo Monastery

Ethiopia is very marvelous country which is endowed with natural and manmade treasures. The country is the origin of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.