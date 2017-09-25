Ethiopia: Keep Walking - the Secrets Behind Promises

opinion

It had not been easy walking down the street of Addis during the last two months of the rainy season as it rained every day and night like the tanker in the sky has been left open all the time. Well, the rain is always the best gift to the whole planet except the sad crisis of flood that occurs in some countries partly because of global climate change.

Somehow, we Ethiopians finally made it to the thirteenth month of the year, a month that makes the nation's calendar unique. We welcomed our new year as the sun defeated the dark cloud and came out shining under the blue sky. Though, since then the heavy rain still continuous oddly.

It is at this time of the year that many vows to change their personalities or get rid of bad habits to become a better person. Most of the people I happen to be with were busy talking about quitting a lots of bad habits.

My friend Emushu is one of the people who decided to quit drinking. And he spent the last one week on countdowns as he said that it would be his last Monday and went on until Sunday, the eve of the New Year, with too much to drink. His decision was to quit drinking on the very first day of the New Year. But that day not only for Emushu but also for most of us is a day of extravagant festivity which would be hard to spend without being spoiled because there's simply too much drink and food everywhere we go.

The day after the celebration Emushaw went to work, did a great job and got out of his office at night with a strong faith that he would go straight home. He knew that there were friends waiting in many of the bars in the neighborhood. He also knew this would make his way back home and his commitment to achieve his tough decision very difficult. Most of the young men traditionally call the bars in their neighborhood 'Enkifat' which means obstacle.

Emushaw passed walking the first few bars as his friends, calling his name loud and waving their hands, inviting him to join them for couple of drinks. No surprise, he expected it. He went forward insisting not to join the parties. Every moment he succeeded in passing one bar or house where his friends gather, he would boost to himself by saying "Bravo Emushu. You did it. You know you can do better. Only few houses left and I know you are strong enough to pass those obstacles."

The more he remained firm on his decision, the more invitations came from each and every bar. Even some people whom he barely knew and who had unwelcoming attitude towards him made big noises to buy him some drink. But he was still focused and strongly committed.

He passed several bars saying "Bravo Emushu, Keep walking. There's something special I have prepared for you when you get home."

There were only two bars left near his house and he passed the first one with the same courage, even with no temptation at all. He was approaching the last bar when he said to himself "Bravo Emushu, you did it. I know I can count on you. You left all those worthless bars and friends behind. Now let's buy you some couple of drinks and celebrate your courage and your brave heart full of faith. You deserve this award."

He entered the last bar and during the first three, four, five shots, he was more than certain that he would go home early. He told the bar man that he would only drink a little just to celebrate his success. He also told him about how he managed to keep his promise and how he avoided the obstacles and controlled the temptation to leave all those bars behind.

However, after the six shot with his tone getting louder he would say "Every man has to stay down working hard and has to get up on his feet to drink up on the top of the world. There is no such thing as going beyond limits in this life if a man devotes its flesh for getting money. Come fill my cup. I have that it takes"

In his mind, the timely work with a monthly payment is the only thing that kept him alive and happiness has no limits as long as there is liquor involved. But this is only when he is drunk and when he gives up on humanity.

To me the liquid that mixes a pure spirit and flesh for only a small time of joy could be nothing but an obstacle for the rest of one's' life.

However, making decisions to quit bad habits or to change personality whenever a New Year approaches is a liquor by itself that intoxicates our will power. There is no doubt that change is essential in ones' life. But if we keep making the same promise every year, we would slowly kill our will power. Then we could lose our confidence to doing the best thing that we do, even when we are living with bad personality.

I have been making the same promise for the past couple of years. I promised myself that I would be married. The funniest part is that I didn't have a girl friend every time I decided to get married. So, if I don't have a girlfriend, how am I get married? Of course, that mysterious woman who is going to live with me for the rest of my life could not just magically appear. Thus I have learned a lesson that planning for the future should not be more like a wish or a day dream. In another word one has to plan for the future based on what is in his/her hand.

Somehow, being a good person that feels warm love for everyone does not need a new year plan.