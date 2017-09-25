Liberia: 'I Will End Corruption in Liberia' - LP Standard Bearer Brumskine

Liberty Party standard bearer Charles W. Brumskine has promised, if he is elected President, to end corruption, a feat also promised by the "Iron Lady", his would be predecessor, which overwhelmed and hobbled her throughout the twelve years of her presidency and also blighted the regimes of others before her.

Speaking to the citizens of Nimba in Ganta on September 22, 2017, during his campaign rally, he vowed to cut the salaries of his top government officials, including his and his vice standard bearer's.

"I will end corruption and bring the money back to you people for development," he said. "Me and my vice president will cut our salaries by 30 percent and also reduce the salaries of the lawmakers and top government officials."

However, Brumskine did not provide any details or explain how he intends to implement the complicated processes of salary reductions across the three branches of government neither did he explain how he will go about ending the deeply entrenched, widespread corruption that has plagued every sector of government and the entire society and historically kept the nation underwater in growth and development compared to its neighbors. Brumskine was also quiet on the timeline in which he expects to deliver on his promises should he become the next President of a nation craving for those deliverables.

Cllr. Brumskime, who said he was excited with his campaign turnout in Ganta, was also strident in his promises to take care of senior citizens, provide free education in all public schools and waive WAEC exam fees.

"As of next year, no Liberian elder or old folk will go to bed hungry," he assured his supporters.

All government schools will be absolutely free and WAEC exam fees for all students will be provided by his government to enable underprivileged children to have access to high school certificates, Brumskine pledged.

"It is time to change Liberia and bring back opportunities for all who were or have been abandoned," he declared.

"If you are a market women, it is time for you to move from the market (on the ground or a a makeshift table) to the shop; and if you are zogos, it is time you get your share of the government," Mr. Brumskime reiterated.

He advised citizens not to vote for Vice President Boakai, because he said the VP is part of the system that the Liberty Party wants to change.

Explaining further, he said VP Boakai has not done anything for his county, Lofa, and the country, but yet he continues to argue that his position is just ceremonial. "But if VP Boakai felt like his advice in the Unity Party led government was not being listened to, why didn't he resign?" he asked.

"When I was President Pro-Temp during the Taylor regime, I resigned because Liberian business people were marginalized and all the opportunities were given to foreigners. I hate corruption and I don't want to see my people suffering," he said.

Brumskine said Nimba County will have access to the president, if he and Mr. Harrison Karnwea win the election, urging the people of Liberia to vote for him.

Liberty Party has been holding a series of campaign rallies in Nimba, starting from Tappita through Saclepea, Bahn, Sanniquellie, Karnplay, and Ganta on September 22.

Brumskine weighed in on the clash between UP and CDC in Sanniquellie recently and warned Nimbaians not to vote for George Weah, because "it is not the type of change that we need in this country," he said, citing the recent violent behavior of CDCians who disrupted the UP rally in Sanniquellie.

"George Weah has surrounded himself with violent people and we in this country, don't want trouble anymore," Brumskine cautioned.