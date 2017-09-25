25 September 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Ethiopia: Chinese Embassy to Host China Culture Week in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — The Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia has announced that it would mark China Culture Week with different assortments in the East African country.

According to a statement from the Embassy on Friday, it will host the China Culture Week in Addis Ababa to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China which falls on Oct.1, 2017.

The events will be organized aiming to further strengthening cultural exchanges, encouraging different civilizations to learn from each other, said the statement.

The China Culture Week will also be held here towards promoting mutual understanding, harmony, friendship and people-to-people bonds with Ethiopia, as well as exposing Ethiopians with China's culture and traditions, it added.

The main activities include a performance by a troupe from Guangdong Province of China at the National Theatre in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Sept. 23; China Film Festival from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, whereby six films will be presented at Edna Mall Cinema; and National Day Reception and Photo Exhibition at Sheraton Hotel on Sept. 26, according to the statement.

