Somalia: China Pledges to Support Somalia's Development

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire on Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, pledging China's support for Somalia's development.

China and Somalia enjoy a long history of friendship, Wang said, adding that China was one of the countries that first recognized Somalia's independence and Somalia was the first country in East Africa to establish diplomatic relations with China.

China has always supported Somalia in preserving its national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and supports peace and reconstruction in the country, he said.

With authorization of related UN resolutions, China has deployed its navy fleet to carry out escort missions in the waters off Somalia, which has contributed to maintaining security there, he added.

China supports the Somali government in leading its people to embark on the path of peaceful development soon, Wang said.

China is willing to cooperate with Somalia in various fields and help Somalia preserve peace, develop its economy and improve its people's livelihood so as to continuously strengthen its self-development skills, Wang added.

Khaire, for his part, said the Somali people always remember China's support and help for Somalia's independence and development.

Somalia highly values China's international status and its important role in promoting Africa's development, Khaire said.

Somalia supports the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and hopes that it will play a unique role in jointly building the Belt and Road, he added.