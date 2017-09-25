25 September 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Burundian President Hails Relations With China

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bujumbura — Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza on Friday said Burundi-China relations are the best bilateral relationship Burundi has.

Nkurunziza made the remarks when receiving the credentials presented by new Chinese Ambassador to Burundi Li Changlin in Bujumbura, capital city of Burundi.

The president said Burundi is willing to continuously explore new paths to enhance the level of cooperation between Burundi and China, and that Burundi welcomes Chinese companies to invest in the African country.

Li highly commended achievements made by Burundi in consolidating peace and security, promoting national reconciliation and developing the country's economy.

He said he would like to work with Burundi to expand and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Burundi

Burundian Justice Job is Commendable, Says Burundi President

The opening of the 2017-2018 Judicial year this Friday 22nd Septembercoincides with a UN report which points an accusing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.