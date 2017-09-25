Burundian President Hails Relations With China

Bujumbura — Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza on Friday said Burundi-China relations are the best bilateral relationship Burundi has.

Nkurunziza made the remarks when receiving the credentials presented by new Chinese Ambassador to Burundi Li Changlin in Bujumbura, capital city of Burundi.

The president said Burundi is willing to continuously explore new paths to enhance the level of cooperation between Burundi and China, and that Burundi welcomes Chinese companies to invest in the African country.

Li highly commended achievements made by Burundi in consolidating peace and security, promoting national reconciliation and developing the country's economy.

He said he would like to work with Burundi to expand and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.