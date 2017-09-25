20 September 2017

North Africa: Migrants in Tunisia/Libya - Meps to Assess Migration Management in the Region

Strasbourg, France — A Civil Liberties Committee delegation will be in Tunisia from 18 to 22 September to assess cooperation in migration management between the EU and countries in the region.

MEPs will evaluate "search and rescue" operations in the Mediterranean and the current situation in Libya. They will discuss visa liberalisation and readmission agreements with national and local authorities, as well as representatives of the EU, other international bodies, and NGOs.

In the context EU cooperation with Africa on migration and of their current legislative work on readmission agreements, MEPs aim to understand better the situation of migrants and asylum-seekers as well as the new partnership framework between the EU and Tunisia.

"Just last week the LIBE committee held discussions with the Commission on readmission agreements, taking into account the ongoing negotiations between the EU and Tunisia. The delegation visit is timely and will support the work of the committee in assessing a future readmission agreement with Tunisia", says Civil Liberties Committee (LIBE) and delegation Chair, Claude Moraes (S&D, UK)

MEPs will also discuss EU Trust Fund for Migration projects in Libya with NGOs, including the UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration. "Monitoring of EU funds, training as well ensuring that the principle of non-refoulement is respected are issues that continue to resurface in our committee's discussions on migration and it is key that we use this delegation to assess whether adequate mechanisms to monitor human rights safeguards are in place", adds the Chair.

MEPs will hold a press conference in Tunis on Thursday 21 September (TBC).

