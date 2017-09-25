25 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police in Thohoyandou Investigate the Burning of Shops

The SAPS in Thohoyandou are investigating the burning of shops during an incident which occurred last night.

It is alleged that a passer-by noticed huge flames of fire which covered shops at Mutsindo Complex next to the Thohoyandou Spar and they summoned the police and the firefighters who reacted swiftly.

The firefighters tried to extinguish the fire with no success as it already covered a large area. A total of five shops were gutted with everything inside totally destroyed. The estimated damage caused by this fire is over R2million.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage but the forensic investigations will tell as it will resume now.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or Crime Line sms 32211 or the nearest police station.

