South Africa: Chatsworth Murder Suspect Arrested

press release

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of Gona Pillay (63) and attempted murder of her 67-year-old husband. On Wednesday 20 September 2017 at 19:00, the deceased and her husband were at their home in Silverglen, Chatsworth when they were approached by four people who pretended to have an interest in viewing their house which was on sale. The suspects attacked the victims, fatally stabbing Pillay whilst her husband was taken to hospital after he sustained serious injuries.

Following an intensive investigation conducted by Bayview detectives, a suspect was arrested yesterday. A Mercedes Benz "E Class" belonging to the victims was recovered in the Umbumbulu area. A murder weapon allegedly used to commit the offence was also recovered. The suspect will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 26 September 2017 for murder, attempted murder and robbery. More arrests are imminent.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa applauded the police officers responsible for the swift arrest. "Our police officers worked around the clock after the incident was reported to police. We will not rest until the outstanding suspects are brought to book. We hope that this arrest will bring some comfort to the family of the deceased," he said.