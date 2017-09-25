South Africa: Letsitele Police Condemn Acts of Public Violence and Malicious Damage to Property

press release

The Police in Letsitele outside Tzaneen are on the trails of individuals who were part of a group of community members responsible for the incidents of public violence and malicious damage to property which occurred yesterday at about 14:00.

It is alleged that a group of community members marched to the homestead of Chief N'wamitwa demanding to see her. The police were called to the scene and after being told the march was illegal, the crowd dispersed peacefully. After few hours, the same community members then regrouped and again marched towards the same homestead of Chief N'wamitwa; this time barricading the road and burning tyres and other debris. On arrival at the Chief's homestead, they then damaged the gate and smashed windows of two vehicles which were inside the premises. The police reacted by firing rubber bullets and the crowd dispersed. We are investigating the information that one person might have been injured during the commotion. The situation was ultimately brought back to normal.

We condemn any form of violent protest and those responsible will be pursued until they are caught. The Public order Police members have since been deployed in the area to monitor the situation. The motive behind this violent protest is still unknown and police investigations are continuing.