Uganda: Truck Overturns in Tororo, Kills 4

Tororo — Four people have been confirmed dead and 21 others critically injured after a lorry on which they were travelling, overturned at Tao-jwoki on Busolwe-Tororo Road.

Those injured have been hospitalised in various health centres in Tororo District.

Bukedi Regional Traffic Officer, Mr Ogwal Kasule said the accident occurred at about 7:30 on Monday.

He said the victims were travelling from Wikusi Village in Kirewa Sub-county Tororo District, where they attended the last funeral rites of a relative.

Mr Ogwal said the victims are members of the same family and residents of Osia-Boke Village in Osukuru Sub-county, Tororo District.

He said the truck driver, a one Mafia Oketcho who sustained injuries told police that he lost control of the truck when he tried to save a cyclist who was moving in the middle of the road.

But Mr Ogwal said they are investigating the cause of the accident since they suspect that the driver was drunk.

He said most of the travellers who sustained injuries were drunk by the time they were admitted to various health centres.

"We recovered jerry cans of local brew, sachets and bottles of waragi at the accident scene which implies that most of the victims were drinking by the time the accident occurred," Mr Ogwal said.

He said they took the four bodies to Tororo Municipal Mortuary.