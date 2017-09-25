Lesotho: Government Takes Path of Inclusive Reforms - PM

The government of Lesotho is committed to full implementation of Southern African Development Community (SADC) decisions and take the country to the path of inclusive reforms.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Lesotho, Dr Motsoahae Thomas Thabane when addressing the general debate of the 72nd Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) in New York.

He added that this reform process is comprising constitutional, electoral, parliamentary, public sector and security sector reforms.

He indicated that they intend to include all the involved stakeholders in order to establish a stable political order which is conducive to economic development.

The Prime Minister noted that as a newly elected regime, they have set some goals to restructure all important institutions within the government.

He further highlighted that in this regard, they intend to embark in an ambitious and achievable reforms program.

He pointed out that they have made a good progress in the implementation of SADC decisions, however, he sadly reported the assassination of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Commander by the two senior officer, who were also killed by the Commander's bodyguards.

He added that despite these challenges, SADC is standing firm behind Lesotho to restore peace, political stability, security and rule of law in the country.

Dr Thabane said on the development front, the government is committed to maintain physical discipline in order to stabilise national economy.

He further stated that they are also committed to combat crime and corruption at all levels of the society in accordance to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.

He recognised youth as eminent for change, emphasising their participation in decision making as vital at all levels hence said job creation for youth is their priority.

He noted that HIV pandemic is more prevalent among young women in the country, adding that they are also the backbone of Lesotho's economy.

The Prime Minister highlighted his belief that elevation of women in the public and private sector will lead to more equitable and prosperous society in Lesotho.

He said the government's poverty eradication efforts are mostly targeted at most vulnerable groups such as elders, orphans, children and women.

He said Lesotho has been faced with prolonged drought due to El-nino, saying Climate Change is here and an urgent intervention is required.

The General Debate opened on Tuesday last week, with a focus on the theme, 'Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet'.