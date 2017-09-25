Uganda: Tear Gas Rock Must As Students Protest Over 'Unfair' Examination Policy

Mbarara — Business at Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) came to a standstill as students demonstrated over examination policy that bars them from continuing with their academic year after missing above 15 per cent of examination.

Police led by Rwizi region police commander Robert Walugembe fired teargas to disperse the rowdy students who had attacked medical students stopping them from attending lectures.

"As students, we are not happy with what is happening in this University. It is a shame to see that there's no coordination and poor flow information in the university. We are protesting the examination and regulations policy. This policy is lacking some ingredients which needs amendment because there is no way I can lose my parent suffer emotionally and you stop me from continuing because I missed more than 15 percent of examinations. We need some of the policies in the university to be revised" Norman Muhumuza vice guild president MUST said.

MUST vice chancellor Celestino Obua told students that their grievances will be addressed by the university council.

"The laws of Uganda are made by parliament and you as well know it very well that all laws in this university are passed by the university council so you know it is not right to pressurize the vice chancellor to change the university policy when you have not written to the council." Mr Obua said

Students also blocked Mr Obua from addressing them. He was saved from the rowdy students by police officers who whisked away.