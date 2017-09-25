25 September 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mawarire Back in Court for Plotting to Overthrow Mugabe's Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

ZIMBABWEAN authorities have lined up eight witnesses to testify against His Generation Church leader Pastor Evan Mawarire, whose trial on charges of subverting constitutional government commences at the High Court in Harare on Monday 25 September 2017.

The 40 year-old Mawarire, who is represented by Harrison Nkomo of Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practitioners, a member of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights will appear before High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba, who will preside over his trial on Monday 25 September 2017.

The clergyman, who was arrested in July 2016 and in January 2017 will be on trial facing two counts of subverting constitutional government as defined in section 22 (2) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 or alternatively incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187 (1) (a) as read with Section 36 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) claimed that Mawarire incited Zimbabweans from "all walks of life either locally or internationally" to revolt and overthrow a constitutionally elected government.

The NPA has lined up eight witnesses who include Crispen Makedenge, Innocent Chipangura, Patrick Romeo Moyo, Lawrence Njodzi, Marshal Dube, Jeremiah Murenje, Edmore Runganga and Mavhira Richard Mhlanga to testify against Mawarire.

Zimbabwe

Spreading Alarm Over Shortages a Criminal Offence - Minister

Zimbabwe's home affairs minister on Sunday threatened "renegades and malcontents" who he accused of spreading alarm and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.