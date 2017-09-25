South Africa: Gauteng Takes Gold At the 2017 Annual Polmusca Festival

press release

On Saturday evening, 23 September 2017, the Gauteng Police Choir was crowned overall winner, walking away with the first position for both the African and Western pieces, and a most welcome third for the Band. The accomplishment could not have come at a better time as the country celebrates Heritage day on the 24th.

The 24-year-old POLMUSCA Unity Festival, supporting crime prevention initiatives through community outreach programmes and cross-cultural communication in the South African Police Service, represents the police music and cultural festival with the objective of uniting all employees through participation in music, song and dance.

Echoing the Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula's sentiments, the proud Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng agrees that even though the work of police is about helping those in danger and in great need, police are still but mere mortals and in no way super human. Lieutenant General De Lange and the Gauteng Management took time to relax, reconnect with the members, rekindling the human spirit towards a reenergised and spirited team in the fight against crime.

The Provincial Commissioner congratulated all the members - choristers, the band, dancers, exhibitors, organisers and supporters who ensured that Gauteng Province stood out from the first day of the POLMUSCA on 21 September 2017 through to the last day on Saturday.

According to the Provincial Commissioner, "happy employees are productive employees. It is encouraging to witness accomplishments of this nature given that our very own members continue to live through challenges such as the killing of policemen and women."