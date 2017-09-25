Angola: MPs Resulting From Last August 23 Elections Learn of Inauguration Protocol

Luanda — The members of the National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) that were elected in last August 23 elections will be gathered on Monday, in the main building of the Parliament, in Luanda, to learn of the protocol rules that will be observed in their inauguration ceremony, set for this September 28, Thursday.

ANGOP has learnt that the gathering is scheduled for 03.00 pm and intended to also inform MPs about the security norms and other aspects relating to the conduct, protection and duties of MPs in the Fourth Legislature of the National Assembly.

According to a press note that has reached ANGOP, the meeting will be chaired by the Parliament Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The Standing Commission of the National Assembly approved last week the programme of the Constituent Session of the 2017/2022 Legislature.

The new legislature - whose first legislative year opens this October 15 - will have 150 MPs from the ruling MPLA party (who won the elections with 61.07% of the votes), 51 from UNITA, 16 from CASA-CE coalition, 2 from the Social Renewal Party (PRS) and 1 from the FNLA party.

The Angolan National Assembly currently has 220 seats.