South Africa: Klipspruit West SGB Dissolved, Teaching Expected to Continue

The School Governing Body (SGB) at Klipspruit-West Secondary School has been dissolved, however, teaching is expected to continue on Tuesday, the Gauteng Department of Education has announced.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the school, located in the south of Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo said an interim management structure would be established to help bring some stability back to the school.

This comes after several disruptions which took place at the school last week.

On September 19, 11 educators did not pitch to work after it was reported to the district office that four of their colleagues had been prevented from entering the school premises on Monday.

As a result, Grade 11 pupils did not write their assessments.

Mamobolo, who was acting Education MEC at the time, told reporters on Monday that the department had held a series of meetings with community leaders last week.

Mamobolo said the department had also engaged with South African Democratic Teacher Union (SADTU) to ensure that better conditions were created at the school.

"We would just like to announce that tomorrow [Tuesday] we expect proper learning and teaching to take place. It is very much important for all stakeholders to allow the management of the school to proceed with activities of the school, particularly taking to account that we are approaching the exams," Mamobolo said.

Mamobolo said a team of four officials from head office working with the acting principal would fill in the management positions which would be left empty as a result of the dissolution.

He said the Human Rights Commission was expected to hold public hearing into allegations of racism at the school soon.

Arrangements had been made for Grade 12 learners to attend a camp until they write their final exams.

