24 September 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Subjects May Be Cut From Secondary Education

Maputo — Mozambique's National Institute for the Development of Education (INDE) is proposing the elimination from the secondary school curriculum of “complementary subjects”, such as Entrepreneurship, Agriculture and Livestock, and Crafts.

According to a report in the Maputo daily “Noticias”, the purpose of eliminating these subjects would be to allow pupils to spend more time on core subjects, such as mathematics and the natural sciences.

In the document explaining its proposal, INDE argued that poor academic results in core subjects was because secondary school students do not spend enough time studying them.

The proposal resulted from consensus between teachers, school managers and other stakeholders who took part in a Maputo workshop last week, organised by INDE, on the reform of secondary education.

According to the deputy general director of INDE, Remane Selimane, one of the teachers' complaints concerned the “density” of the secondary curriculum, because too many subjects were being taught, to the detriment of the key areas of study. The length of time the pupils stay at school cannot be extended to incorporate more subjects, because most secondary schools are already running a two shift system.

“We have to make the most of the space we have and draw up a curriculum that corresponds to our reality”, said Selimane.

