United States-BASED Zimbabwean golfer Nyasha Mauchaza has credited his recent good run of form to his improved swing technique and some valuable tournament tips he has been receiving from his compatriot and former world number one ranked golfer, Nick Price.

The 29-year old, who considers Price - a winner of three major championships in the 1990s and one of Zimbabwe's greatest sportsmen of all time - as his mentor and role model has been quietly posting some impressive results in the US over the last few weeks.

"I would credit the good form to my improved swing technique with my coach Dana Dahllquist and tournament tips I have been receiving from Nick Price and some tweaks to my putting. Having someone like Nick Price helping me with some tournament tips has definitely been a massive boost as I consider him as my role model," Mauchaza said.

Mauchaza's purple patch started on August 27 when he clinched arguably the biggest win of his professional golf career thus far at the 84th Iowa Open.

The former Zimbabwe number one ranked junior golfer carded a five-under 67 on the final day at the Blue Top Ridge Golf Course to win the tournament and the $25 000 prize on 14-under par.

Last Friday Mauchaza almost secured his second victory in as many outings after finishing in a tie for second position at the New Mexico Open.

Mauchaza was unlucky not to come out with the victory after carding rounds of 69-64-67 as he finished two shots behind the eventual winner Tyler Torano on 16-under 196 at Sandia Golf Club.

He feels the good form has come at the right time for him as he prepares to launch another shot at securing his playing privileges on the Web.com Tour is the developmental tour for the US-based PGA Tour.

"It feels great and fulfilling to be playing consistently well and it has opened my eyes. I am doing the Web.com Tor Qualifying School this year and will be playing the first stage in Lakeland, Florida in the first week of October. My expectations are to manage my game and mind to the best of my ability on a daily basis," he said.

Mauchaza's breakthrough came at the 2015 Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament, where he advanced to the final stage and fared well enough to earn status on the Canadian PGA Tour, where he achieved some commendable results.