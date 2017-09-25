Botswana: FNBB Expansion Bug Hits Kgatleng District

Mochudi — First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) officially opened its 23rd branch in the country in Pilane Mall in Kgatleng region recently.

Speaking at the event, Bank of Botswana governor, Mr Moses Pelaelo said that was indeed a positive response to what the Bank of Botswana had been urging all banks to be physically present in all major villages.

He said through the branch facility and electronic platforms for conducting banking business, FNBB and other banks offer choice and added convenience to customers.

"This widening, deepening and modernisation of financial services, and the related facilities fulfil the nation's financial sector development strategy and contribute to both financial inclusion and inclusive economic growth," he said.

Mr Pelaelo said since commencement of FNB operations in 1991, the bank had grown substantially to be the largest bank in the country.

"The bank's total assets increased from P13.9 billion in December 2011 to P23.6 billion in June 2017. In the same period, loans and advances rose from P8.3 billion to P15.6 billion while deposits grew from P11.8 billion to P18.7 billion," said Mr Pelaelo.

He added that in the 26 years of its existence and operations, FNB had grown in both size and range of products and services offered.

The bank adds to the opportunities for enhancing access to financial resources to its customers, ease of transacting, convenient payment and related advisory services.

The governor further said the branch potentially extended the support to economic activity in the local community and neighbouring areas and should serve the needs of the local industry, businesses, agricultural pursuits and households including the informal sector.

He said FNBB was aware of its social responsibilities through the FNBB foundation and its staff volunteer programme as they continue to assist communities through various projects.

Such initiatives focus on education, healthcare, skills development and also support the disadvantaged and handicapped people among others.

He added that as Bank of Botswana they were pleased to be stakeholders in this growth journey and acknowledged that their duty of regulating the banking industry demands rigorous analysis and objective judgement.

FNBB CEO, Mr Steven Bogatsu said the opening of the branch was in line with the bank's interest of serving a wider customer base and maintaining their top priority of taking banking to the people to avoid travelling fares.

He said the bank continually aims at investing in infrastructure to make banking more comfortable and convenient for its customers.

Mr Bogatsu said Mochudi branch boosts a number of quality services such as the self-service zones, where customers view their accounts and print their statements, Internet banking kiosks, ATMs and ATMs with deposit.

Furthermore, Mr Bogatsu said that since the bank opened its doors to the public in October last year, the uptake of their services especially the savings accounts was very encouraging which proved far and beyond that Bakgatla and businesses in Kgatleng longed for their presence in their village.

He said it was with great pleasure to say that since the bank's inception in 1991, they committed to constantly bring innovative solutions and provide inclusive banking to Batswana which they continue to keep even up to this day.

When giving closing remarks, FNB Mochudi branch manager Ms Caroline Kepaletswe said they had been welcomed with both hands by the leadership of the district ever since they made their first entrance in Kgatleng.

She said they would continue to provide good customer service to their customers and make sure they remain the first choice bank in the banking sector.

Ms Kepaletswe said she has a strong team of vibrant workers who have pledged to always help their customers with a smile.

Source : BOPA