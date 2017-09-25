Botswana: Minister Khama Calls for Mindset Change

Gaborone — Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism, Mr Tshekedi Khama has implored the nation to change the way it viewed the environment.

He indicated that given the negative impact of climate change, it was critical that there be some paradigm shift on the way Batswana treated the environment.

Minister Khama, who was speaking at the Forest Conservation Botswana (FCB) Annual General Meeting on September 21, said effects of climate change were being felt the world over, hence the need for collaborative efforts aimed at mitigating its impact.

Commending FCB for the good work it had so far done, the minister however cautioned the entity against allowing bureaucracy to become an impediment to the good environmental conservation efforts that it had set itself to achieve.

US ambassador to Botswana, Mr Earl Miller also commended FCB for the work it was doing.

He said in recognition of the importance of environmental conservation, the USA had in the past been helping Botswana in this regard by availing funding for forest conservation activities.

Mr Miller said conservation was thus one of the many areas in which Botswana and the USA worked together.

For his part, FCB board chairperson, Mr Felix Monggae said environmental conservation organisations were driven in their work by the desire to see the environment being protected against degradation.

He said FCB and other organisations with similar mandates acknowledged that plants played a critical role in the existence of the human race.

Mr Monggae thus noted that ensuring the continued existence of trees and other plants formed the essence of the work of conservation companies.

Giving an overview of the work of FCB in the 2016/17 financial year, CEO Mr Joshua Moloi informed the meeting that seven project proposals had been approved by the FCB board of directors.

He added that during the year under review, three projects, being the Mapoka and Mosu land reclamation projects as well as the University of Botswana research project on the medicinal value of some indigenous plants, had been completed.

Mr Moloi said a total of 13 projects were currently at different stages of completion.

He said the continuing projects fell under different categories among which were; research, land reclamation, natural resources management, environmental awareness, funded projects resuscitation as well as the development of indigenous trees nurseries.

Source : BOPA