Gaborone — Ten-man Sharps Shooting Stars escaped with a goalless draw against wasteful Extension Gunners in their top flight debut on September 23.

Sharps handed league debuts to defender Boitumelo Modisaotsile, anchorman Ronnie Leagetse, striker Wellington Maposa and substitute Otlaarongwa Nthumolang, but they rarely troubled Gunners goalposts at Molepolole Sports Complex.

The Old Naledi team tried to use the pace and trickery of wingers Langa Mabuli and Letlhogonolo Chenjela in the early stages but could not break the Gunners rear-guard.

Spurred on by an impressive crowd, Gunners took control midway through the first half but wasted at least five glorious opportunities.

The first culprit was veteran striker Kenanao Kgetholetsile who sent a tame free header at goalkeeper Raphael Nthwane in the 22nd minute after good play by captain Ofentse Mmipi.

Gift Maworere stabbed a free-kick wide for Sharps.

Nthwane then parried away a stinging shot from Mmipi who had combined well with youngster Mothusi Cooper.

In the 39th minute, Thabo Metlhayotlhe drove past leftback Bonolo Majoni and planted the ball inside the six yard box for Kgetholetsile who tapped wide with the goalkeeper at his mercy.

Three minutes later, Metlhayotlhe fired straight at Nthwane after the unmarked youngster was found inside the penalty area by a cross from Mandla Mgadla.

Immediately after the halftime break Mgadla and Mmipi sliced open the Sharps defence.

However the winger lacked composure inside the box and fired a tame shot straight at Nthwane.

Former Gunners and Black Forest striker Maposa was enduring a quiet debut and was hauled off for Michael Mmelesi in the second half.

However, the change failed to pay dividends as Gunners goalkeeper Katlego Mbise continued to be untroubled and Mmelesi was replaced by Nthumolang.

In a bid to find the elusive goal, Gunners coach Itumeleng Duiker introduced Thabiso Mabachi, Letlhogonolo Mosala and also handed debut to Emmanuel Sekwena for Kgetholetsile, Cooper and Metlhayotlhe respectively, but his team continued hitting the blanks.

Sharps finished the match with 10 men after Modisaotsile was dismissed two minutes from time for a late tackle on Mgadla.

The Peleng giants should have wrapped up the victory in the dying moments but Mgadla crashed a ferocious shot against the post.

Gunners coach Itumeleng Duiker said his players were rusty since it was the opening game of the season.

"We were all over this team, look at the chances we missed. Since it was the first game the boys were still a bit rusty, I think they will come up as time goes on," said Duiker, whose unbeaten streak at the helm of Gunners stretched to 11 matches.

Sharps assistant coach Davis Kopi said his players failed to execute the game plan.

"Gunners were a better team today looking at the chances they created. If the could actually have converted those chances we could be saying something different today," Kopi said.

