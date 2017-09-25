Angola: Culture House Holds Neto's Photographic Exhibition

Luanda — A collection exhibition of artists and photographs of the first President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, was presented Saturday in Luanda by the Njinga Mbandi Culture House, during the week of art and culture.

The first day of the week of art and culture, under the motto "Celebrating Neto", was also marked by an intimate concert by musician Kizua Gourgel and his band.

The event, which is running from 23 to 30 September, aims at reminding the life and work of Agostinho Neto and will count on moments of lectures, poetry, plays and music.

The "Neto's poetry and work in the Angolan musical imagination", "A deep look of Neto", among others, are the main themes to be approached during the week.