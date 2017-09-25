Angola: Monument Pays Tribute to Unknown Soldier

Luanda — The monument in honor of an unknown soldier is a recognition to all those who gave their lives for the emergence of an independent, strong, modern, democratic and respected nation in the international context, said the acting National Defense Minister, Salviano de Jesus Cerqueira.

The official made the statement during the inauguration ceremony of the monument in honor of the Unknown Soldier led by the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The acting minister defended that the monument also serves to illuminate the paths of peace, harmony and reconciliation so that the national territory will never be a scene of conflict and that the people will not suffer the vicissitudes of a war again.

The Angolan Minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira, considered the monument a fair and timely homage to the thousands of unknown soldiers who perished at the front of the battle in the fulfillment of their duty.

The monument erected in the capital's downtown occupies an area of 270 meters long and 60 meters wide.