24 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Monument Pays Tribute to Unknown Soldier

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The monument in honor of an unknown soldier is a recognition to all those who gave their lives for the emergence of an independent, strong, modern, democratic and respected nation in the international context, said the acting National Defense Minister, Salviano de Jesus Cerqueira.

The official made the statement during the inauguration ceremony of the monument in honor of the Unknown Soldier led by the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The acting minister defended that the monument also serves to illuminate the paths of peace, harmony and reconciliation so that the national territory will never be a scene of conflict and that the people will not suffer the vicissitudes of a war again.

The Angolan Minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira, considered the monument a fair and timely homage to the thousands of unknown soldiers who perished at the front of the battle in the fulfillment of their duty.

The monument erected in the capital's downtown occupies an area of 270 meters long and 60 meters wide.

Angola

New Day in Angola, Old Story in Equatorial Guinea

Oil-rich Angola and Equatorial Guinea have long shared the infamous distinction of having the longest-serving… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.