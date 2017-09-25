Angola: Monument to Unknown Soldier Enriches Angolan Cultural Heritage

Luanda — The Monument to the Unknown Soldier enriches Luanda's cultural heritage and symbolizes respect for the physical disappearance of those who "generously" sacrificed their lives to enable the building of a free, independent, democratic and prosperous nation today.

This was said on Saturday in Luanda by the Minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira, at the inauguration ceremony of the monument presided over by the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

She said that it is a tribute to all fair and timely titles, to be given to the thousands of unknown soldiers who died on a battlefront, in the Angolan soil, in the name of an ideal or the fulfillment of a duty.

To the minister, the expressions of exaltation of the Constitution of the Republic, the proclamation of National Independence and important speeches by the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, reveal the meaning and importance of saying that consecrate the heroes and the most sublime values ??of Nation, whose highest point is the National Anthem.

To those who have lost their lives in combat in the fulfillment of their duty or for the greater dream of having a homeland, of being part of a free and independent people, are the lines that can be read in one of the murals.

The infrastructure, whose work began last June, occupies an area of 270 meters long, 60 meters wide, between the Post Office of Angola and the Command of the Angolan Navy, in the interception with the Luanda Boulevard.

The monument has a metal structure with 16 interlaced pieces, each with a weight of 8.8 tons, representing the union of the soldiers for a common cause.