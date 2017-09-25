Angola: MAPTSS Suspends Working Activity On September 26

Luanda — The Ministry of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security (MAPTSS) has suspended the working activity on 26 June, due to the inauguration of the President-elect, João Lourenço, under the general election 23 August this year.

According to a press release from MAPTSS, which reached Angop on Saturday, it is informed of the general public and, in particular, companies and services, that work will be suspended on the 26 of this month under the terms established in Law 10/11, of February 16 (Law of National and Local Holidays and Dates of National Celebration).

The suspension decreed does not cover workers who work in shifts, according to the law, explains the document.