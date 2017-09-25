Angola: Cuanza Sul - JAAK2 Presents Photographic Exhibition

Sumbe — The company JAAK2 presented to the public the photographic exhibition that portrays the socio-economic and tourist life of Cuanza Sul province in the city of Sumbe, under the festivities of the 100th founding anniversary of the region, marked on 15 September.

Speaking to ANGOP, the promoter of the project, Joaquim Armando, said that the intention is to facilitate the life of the citizens in knowing the socio-economic and tourist reality of Cuanza Sul.

He said that the province has economic, social and tourist potentialities that many people do not know, hence JAAKS2 provided this exhibition to show what exists in the region.

He said that the exhibition will go past several municipalities of the province so that the citizens may know the great potential of the Cuanza Sul.

JAAKS2 has put, in a first phase, 500 photographs that portray the life of the province.