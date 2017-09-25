Angola: Luanda Government Alters Traffic Due to Unknown Soldier's Monument

Oil-rich Angola and Equatorial Guinea have long shared the infamous distinction of having the longest-serving… Read more »

A note from GPL that Angop had access said that the changes were made in order to provide greater safety and mobility to pedestrians who want to contemplate and pay homage to the valorous fighters who have fallen in defense of the motherland.

Luanda — The Government of the Province of Luanda (GPL) has made changes in the automobile traffic in the perimeter between the Post Office of Angola and the buildings of the National Police and Navy headquaters due to the Monument of the Unknown Soldier inaugurated Friday in Luanda.

