24 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bengo - Peasants Prepare 10.000 Hectares for Maize Production in Kissomeira

Panguila — Ten thousand hectares of arable land are being prepared by two agricultural mechanization brigades, in the town of Kissomeira, Dande municipality, Bengo province, to increase maize production in the 2017/2018 agricultural campaign.

The information was released on Friday to ANGOP by the chairman of the agricultural cooperative of Kissomeira, João Dala, explaining that the local community benefited in August of this year, from 14 tractors, with the respective tools for the constitution of two brigades, who work in the preparation of arable land.

The cooperative, in addition to the machineries, received 120 tons of fertilizers, machetes, hoes, limes and improved maize seeds from the Ministry of Agriculture for this agricultural campaign.

